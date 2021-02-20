‘Armed and dangerous’ assault suspect sought in Linn County

Crime

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Klint Wise (Linn County Sheriff’s Office)

LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — Deputies are searching for a man accused of striking a man with a machete-like instrument in Mill City, Linn County Sheriff’s Office officials reported Saturday.

The assault happened Friday afternoon at 1:29 p.m., officials said. A Mill City 7-Eleven employee told officials that a man was seen striking another man with a “large cutting instrument similar to a machete.” The man fled the location leaving the victim injured.

The victim was being treated by medics by the time deputies arrived at the scene. He was later transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies eventually identified the suspect as 37-year-old Klint Wise of Mill City.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Linn County Sheriff’s Office at 541-967-3911. Reports on his location can be made anonymously.

Wise should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, officials said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss