‘Armed and dangerous’ assault suspect sought in Linn County

LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — Deputies are searching for a man accused of striking a man with a machete-like instrument in Mill City, Linn County Sheriff’s Office officials reported Saturday.

The assault happened Friday afternoon at 1:29 p.m., officials said. A Mill City 7-Eleven employee told officials that a man was seen striking another man with a “large cutting instrument similar to a machete.” The man fled the location leaving the victim injured.

The victim was being treated by medics by the time deputies arrived at the scene. He was later transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies eventually identified the suspect as 37-year-old Klint Wise of Mill City.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Linn County Sheriff’s Office at 541-967-3911. Reports on his location can be made anonymously.

Wise should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, officials said.