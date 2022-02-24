PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Deputies are searching for a suspected car thief in Troutdale early Thursday morning, officials said.

In a Twitter post, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said an initial report indicated a car had crashed in a parking lot. However, when deputies arrived they saw the car speeding off.

Due to icy conditions, the car slid out. The passenger was detained, but deputies said the driver fled the scene.

The search was taking place along Southwest 257th Drive between Sturges Drive and Cherry Park Road. Deputies had set up a perimeter, but roads have reopened as authorities believe the suspect has left the area.