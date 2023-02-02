PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspected car prowlers after they allegedly shot at someone outside an apartment complex in Vancouver early Thursday morning.

According to CCSO, a 911 caller caught two people, who were described as wearing ski masks and riding skateboards, trying to break into vehicles parked at the Pebble Creek Garden Apartments around 1:40 a.m. When the caller tried to confront them, deputies say the suspects fired their guns.

The Sheriff’s Office said no one was injured in the shooting, however.

The suspects fled the scene before deputies arrived and were not found during a search of the area.

A fired cartridge casing was found on the sidewalk along Northeast 66th Avenue and Northeast 55th Place.

Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to either call Deputy Hulsey at 564.208.2375 or email him at ben.hulsey@clark.wa.gov.

The investigation is ongoing.