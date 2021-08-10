Deputies seize 337 guns in ‘massive’ illegal weapons bust

Guns found during the largest illegal weapons seizure in agency history. (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As part of an ongoing drug and firearms investigation, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office deputies seized hundreds of guns from a home in Clackamas County July 29.

Deputies served a search warrant to an undisclosed residence and discovered 337 weapons, including machine guns with thousands of rounds of ammunition, MCSO said. It was the largest illegal weapons seizure in agency history.

They also found methamphetamine during the bust, police said.

MSCO worked with multiple local government agencies and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives during the investigation.

The sheriff’s office said arrests and charges related to the seizure are expected.