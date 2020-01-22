Deputies: Stranger sexually assaults woman in front of kids

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man is facing 27 charges after breaking into a stranger’s home and sexually assaulting her in front of her kids, deputies said.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call on Sunday at 5:30 a.m. A woman living in Wood Village in the 22900 block of NE Halsey Street said a stranger had broken into her home and attacked her.

By the time deputies arrived, the suspect was gone.

They searched the area with a police K9 and found 24-year-old Alfredo Guzman outside a nearby apartment complex about three hours later, deputies said.

Guzman is accused of entering the victim’s home through an unlocked door. Deputies said the victim’s kids were in the home when he assaulted her.

Guzman is charged with two counts of 1st-degree sex abuse, two counts of 1st-degree attempted sex abuse, two counts of 3rd-degree sex abuse, 1st-degree attempted rape, 1st-degree unlawful sexual penetration, two counts of attempted sodomy, six counts of 1st-degree strangulation, unlawful contact with a child, two counts of 2nd-degree encouraging child sex abuse, endangering a minor, two counts of coercion, two counts of 1st-degree burglary, 2nd-degree burglary and two counts of 1st-degree trespass.