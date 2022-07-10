PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was arrested Sunday in the Aloha community for reportedly fleeing the scene of a car crash on foot and then breaking into a home, according to authorities.

Thirty-two-year-old Melissa Valdez of Hillsboro was taken to jail and charged with misdemeanor failure to perform the duties of a driver (hit-and-run causing property damage) and criminal trespassing, as well as a probation violation. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says that additional charges could be added as the investigation continues.

Deputies were dispatched to the area of SW 194th Ave. and SW Johnson St. just prior to 5:30 p.m. after multiple 911 calls reported that Valdez crashed into two cars.

Valdez allegedly attempted to get away on foot and was tackled by a witness. She reportedly said that she would stay, but instead proceeded to remove her shoes and ran away barefoot.

According to the sheriff’s office, Valdez broke and jumped fences, and went into homes and garages while trying to escape. After nearly an hour of searching, deputies were initially not able to locate Valdez.

However, a person who lives in the 1900 block of SW Trelane St. told deputies that he believed an unknown person might be in his house. After surrounding the home, deputies found Valdez hiding in a bedroom of the house. She was arrested just after 6:30 p.m.