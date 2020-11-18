Deputy convicted of menacing involving former girlfriend

OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — A Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office deputy has pleaded guilty to a menacing charge in connection with an incident involving his former girlfriend.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 36-year-old Brandon Kearns was originally charged with strangulation and harassment after the Jan. 15, 2019, incident. He was sentenced to 24 months of probation.

John Wentworth, a chief deputy district attorney in Clackamas County and the incoming district attorney, said Tuesday that his office consulted with the victim and “weighed the risks of coming away from the Clackamas County case with nothing and decided making a criminal record of Mr. Kearns’ behavior with a meaningful charge was the most important outcome.”

Kearns has resigned from the sheriff’s office.