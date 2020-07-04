Deputy hurt in deadly shootout at Welches RV park

Deputies said they were carrying out a welfare check on a suicidal person

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities shot and killed a person who shot a deputy on Friday afternoon in Welches, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were responding to a welfare check for a suicidal person at Mt. Hood Village RV Resort at about 2:45 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.

The person shot a deputy before deputies returned fire, killing the person, deputies said. The injured deputy was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details are available at this time.

