PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man and woman are sought in Tillamook County after authorities say they stole a vehicle with a dog inside on Sunday.

The duo was reportedly seen driving a gray Toyota car to the Bay City Center Market. Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office said the woman went inside the market, while the man stole a pick-up truck parked outside.

According to TCSO, the man fled in the truck before ditching it at a gravel lot on Miami Foley Road. There, he reportedly stole a silver Nissan Pathfinder with Montana Plate 358317D.

Along with stealing the SUV, TCSO said the “despicable thieves” stole Cuddlebutt, a half-Husky, half Newfoundland dog.

Anyone with information about the suspects , stolen vehicle or the stolen pup are urged to call Deputy Grogan at 503-815-3356. If you spot the suspect vehicle or stolen vehicle on the road call Tillamook 911 immediately.