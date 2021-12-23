Details released in Interstate Bridge arrests of 2 people

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One of the two people arrested on the Interstate Bridge Wednesday afternoon made her first court appearance as details of the incident became more clear.

Molly Suzanna Luyster, 20, is being held on $20,000 bail after she and Shane Hirata were taken into custody on the Interstate Bridge.

Around 4 p.m. Wednesday, police found a stolen car with people passed out inside at Leverich Park., court documents said. Luyster was in the driver’s seat. Officers tried to turn on their lights and box in the car, but Luyster rammed them and drove off.

The SB lanes of I-5 at the Interstate Bridge were closed for police activity, December 22, 2021 (WSDOT Tweet)

Eventually the car was stopped with a PIT maneuver on the bridge.

Her defense attorney said she has no criminal history and said the incident was not violent as he asked for supervised release. The judge said no and set bail for $20,000 on charges of attempting to elude.

Hirata, who does have a criminal record, was said to be too “drug sick” for his court appearance Thursday. He may be in court on Monday, December 27 and is likely to face felony charges.

Hirata was previously identified by police as a “known armed and dangerous suspect.”