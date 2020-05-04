Detectives investigate ‘apparent murder-suicide’ in Battle Ground

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Battle Ground, Washington on Sunday, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
The bodies of a man and a woman were discovered inside a home on the 13600-block of NE 319th Street by sheriff’s deputies around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Authorities said the woman “appeared to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds,” while the man seemed to have a “single, self-inflicted gunshot wound.”
The identities of the two people have not been released by the sheriff’s office.
Detectives with the Major Crimes Unit are now investigating the deaths.
This is a developing story.
