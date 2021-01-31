Teen stabbed to death in Northeast Portland

Crime

Medical examiner ruled 19-year-old Isaiah Maza Jr.'s death a homicide

by: KOIN 6 News

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police said a teen was killed in a stabbing Sunday evening in the Hazelwood neighborhood.

The stabbing was reported at around 5:30 p.m. in the 100 block of NE 120th Avenue. 

Officers found 19-year-old Isaiah Maza Jr. with a stab wound, the Portland Police Bureau said. He died at the scene. 

A homicide investigation was opened. Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact Detective Shaye Samora at Shaye.Samora@portlandoregon.gov or 503.823.0768 or Detective Erik Kammerer at Erik.Kammerer@portlandoregon.gov or 503.823.0762.

No other details are available at this time.

