Detectives nab Portland fugitive with drugs, gun in Redmond

Jason Melcado was wanted for allegedly bringing large amounts of illegal drugs into Central Oregon from the Portland area

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A month-long investigation ended in the arrest of a suspected drug dealer this week in Central Oregon.

Detectives with the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team arrested 50-year-old Jason Melcado of Portland on Monday night at a bar in Redmond. Authorities said Melcado tried to resist arrest but was taken into custody after a brief struggle. Detectives said they found a loaded pistol with an obliterated serial number in Melcado’s waistband. No one was hurt.

Melcado was wanted for allegedly bringing large amounts of illegal drugs into Central Oregon from the Portland area. He also had an outstanding arrest warrant for a felony parole violation in Multnomah County.

Authorities said they found a large amount of money and commercial quantities of fake oxycodone pills known as “blues” during Melcado’s arrest. These fake opioid pills contain fentanyl and are thought to be fueling the increase in fatal drug overdoses across the state, officials said.

A search of Melcado’s car also reportedly revealed commercial quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and more counterfeit opioid pills.

Melcado was booked into the Deschutes County Adult Jail on the following charges: