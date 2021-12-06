DHS worker accused of rape, kidnapping in Marion County

Zakary Glover is being held without bail

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 28-year-old man who works for the Oregon Department of Human Services is facing rape and kidnapping charges after being arrested November 30.

Zakary Glover is accused of sexually abusing someone at the Stabilization and Crisis Unit in Marion County. That facility takes care of people with developmental disabilities.

Court documents obtained by KOIN 6 News show the alleged abuse took place November 2. Glover allegedly also took the patient somewhere else.

He is charged with 3 felonies: first-degree rape, first degree sexual abuse, second-degree kidnapping, along with a misdemeanor for official misconduct.

Glover is being held without bail in the Marion County Jail.