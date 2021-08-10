‘Disagreement’ ends in stabbing of Plaid Pantry clerk

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An altercation led to a stabbing at a Plaid Pantry in Gresham on Tuesday morning.

According to officials, a Plaid Pantry clerk got into a “disagreement” with a man around 3:30 a.m. The clerk reportedly did not want the man coming into the store because he was being belligerent outside.

The disagreement escalated — leading to the man stabbing the clerk. The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

The clerk suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital, but is expected to survive.

Police say they will release a description of the suspect later in the day. An investigation is ongoing.