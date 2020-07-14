‘Disassembled demon’: Documents detail grisly Portland killing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man accused of murdering his mother told detectives he “disassembled the demon” in a grisly killing in Portland’s Hazelwood neighborhood on July 5, according to the probable cause documents in the case.

Todd Allan Carr was arrested after officers checked out a disturbance at an apartment in the 400 block of SE 99th Avenue just before 11:30 a.m. Documents said the 54-year-old was standing outside when officers arrived.

The body of his mother, Sharon Carr, was found behind the apartment door with a blanket wrapped around her head.

Todd Carr allegedly told detectives that when he returned to the apartment after returning bottles that day he felt his mother was possessed by demons and that he felt demons had been attacking him for several days.

Documents said Carr punched her in the face, removed her eyes and slit her throat. “Two eyes were located in the garbage can where the defendant said he placed them,” according to the probable cause document.

Carr told detectives he did what he had to do to survive and that he “disassembled the demon.”

He’s facing murder in the second degree constituting domestic violence.