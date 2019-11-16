Dispatch: Tense moments during search for Wilsonville shooter

Camilo Santiago-Santiago in being held in jail without bond

WILSONVILLE, Ore. (KOIN) — A murder suspect is in jail after police tracked him from Wilsonville to Woodburn Friday morning.

A manager at Heritage Specialty Foods was shot to death inside the Wilsonville facility by an ex-employee who fled the scene and barricaded himself for a time inside a car in Woodburn, authorities said.

Crime scene tape still blocked off the Wilsonville facility parking lot Friday night. Camilo Santiago-Santiago is being held at the Clackamas County Jail. He faces charges of murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Representatives of Heritage Specialty Foods said the slain manager, Carl Hellinger, was “deeply respected as a hard-working, talented and trusting manager.”

While authorities were helping panicked employees and securing the scene at the plant, 3 law enforcement agencies were on the hunt for the accused gunman who had fled the scene in his car.

Recordings obtained through Broadcastify capture dispatchers talking to police as they navigated the scene.

“Two life-flights on stand-by. We have at least on person who’s been hit, still breathing,” said first responders as they attempted to save 36-year-old Hellinger. However, less than 2 minutes later, he died.

“Code 3—ambulance now. They’re saying he’s gone—black hoodie.”

“Vehicle suspect description should be an older red Mercury 4-door.”

A Marion County deputy first spotted the suspect’s car in Woodburn. Dozens of officers and a SWAT Team surrounded the suspected shooter when he ended up on a dead-end street in a Woodburn neighborhood just west of Interstate-5.

Authorities said the suspect barricaded himself in the car for nearly 40 minutes. The standoff came to an end when he got out of the car and surrendered with his hands in the air.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said multiple firearms were recovered from Santiago’s car and he had a pistol in his waistband.

While Santiago-Santiago is lodged in the Clackamas County Jail without bond Friday night, it wasn’t clear if Santiago had an attorney yet.