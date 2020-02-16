Dispute leads to stabbing in Powellhurst-Gilbert

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man has been detained after allegedly stabbing another man in Portland’s Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood.
Police were called to a report of a disturbance in the 5300 block of SE 136th Avenue shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday. Upon their arrival, officers discovered two men fighting in a stairwell. Officers were able to quickly break up the fight and call in paramedics.
One man was treated for multiple stab wounds and was taken to a nearby hospital. His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.
A knife was seized as evidence, however, no charges have been reported for the man detained by officers.
The investigation remains open.
