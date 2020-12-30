DNA analysis underway on girl’s body found in Lincoln City

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — DNA analysis is currently being done on the remains of a young girl found in a rural area of Lincoln County on December 10.

The body of the girl, who appears to be between the ages of 6 and 10, was found at a rest stop along the H.B. Van Duzer Forest State Scenic Corridor in Lincoln City, a heavily wooded state park, Oregon State Police officials said. The girl was between 3-feet-10 and 4-6 and it’s believed she had long, dark hair.

Authorities said they believe the girl died at least a month before her body was found. OSP Captain Tim Fox said there is some information they’re not releasing because this is an active investigation.

But they need and want the public’s help.

“We just need to give this girl closure. We need someone to come forward,” Fox told KOIN 6 News. “If anyone knows anyone, any children in the area they haven’t seen that would fit that description, you know some issues, school’s not in, so many teachers aren’t missing kids.”

OSP is also looking for information outside of the community, including in other states. Fox said he doesn’t yet know the girl’s cause of death.

Anyone with information that might help investigators in identifying the girl is urged to call 800.442.0776 or OSP (677).