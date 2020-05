PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The owner of Charlie’s Deli in downtown Portland says their security cameras caught someone tagging their windows with graffiti.

Charlie, the owner of the deli on NW 4th Avenue, told KOIN 6 that he filed a police report and discovered another business had also been tagged.

He is releasing video of the man in hopes of identifying him. He is also offering a $100 dollar reward for information that leads to an arrest. You can contact Charlie through Instagram.