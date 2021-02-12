Docs: Ex-camp instructor used Bitcoin to buy child porn

A visual representation of the digital Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin on December 07, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Portland man is accused of purchasing and downloading child pornography from the “dark net” last fall, according to Portland Homeland Security Investigations.

Alexander Wiese used Coinbase, a digital currency exchange service, where he had to submit both a photo of himself and his driver’s license. (Homeland Security Investigations)

Alexander Wiese, a former day camp instructor, was arrested at his home Wednesday on child pornography charges, HSI reported. He made his first court appearance in Portland Thursday.

HSI agents said Wiese spent more than $700 in Bitcoin — a widely used form of cryptocurrency — to buy several videos and photos containing child pornography, according to court documents. He used Coinbase, a digital currency exchange service, where he had to submit both a photo of himself and his driver’s license.

Contacts with children

Wiese has had several jobs over the last decade where he had contact with children, according to HSI.

Wiese previously worked as a day camp instructor and front desk representative at the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry in 2019, where he had contact with children ranging from 4th to 8th grade.

OMSI spokesperson John Farmer told KOIN 6 News in an emailed statement that they are cooperating with the Department of Homeland Security in the investigation.

He added that Wiese passed a criminal history background check when he was hired. Wiese was an employee for less than a year and was fired for “unacceptable customer service.”

“As a part of our standard day camp protocols, OMSI staff must pass stringent background checks and our instructors are never allowed to be alone with a child for any reason. We have and will continue to evaluate our policies, procedures and ongoing training to ensure that we’re providing students in our care the best experience possible,” he said.

Between 2017 and 2018, Wiese also worked as an outdoor science instructor for fifth and sixth-graders at the Emerald Cove Outdoor Science Institute, in Running Springs, California.

Wiese lived onsite in cabins as the sole instructor, with children who participated in overnight programs. Wiese also claims to have been a music educator for sixth and eighth-graders in the Da Vinci Arts Middle School in Portland between 2012 and 2015, according to HSI.

“HSI Portland is attempting to identify anyone that may have been victimized by Wiese, said Special Agent in Charge Robert Hammer, who oversees HSI investigations in the Pacific Northwest.

Weise also told investigators that when he was 21, he had a three-month-long relationship with what he thought was an 18-year-old woman. After breaking up with her, he found out she was only 17, according to court documents.

Anyone with more information about Wiese that may help with the investigation is asked to call HSI’s toll-free Tip Line at 1-866-DHS-2423.