Affidavit suggests Kevin Peterson Jr fired at deputies first

This August 2018 photo provided by Jake Thompson shows Kevin Peterson Jr., a 21-year-old Black man who was shot and killed by law enforcement in Clark County, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. The Clark County Sheriff’s office has not released any details on the Thursday evening shooting. (Jake Thompson via AP)

The 21-year-old Black resident of Camas was under investigation for conspiracy to deliver controlled substances, according to court documents

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Kevin Peterson Jr. may have fired two rounds at deputies in Clark County before they opened fire, killing him at the scene, according to court documents obtained by The Columbian.

Officers with the regional drug task force were investigating Peterson, a 21-year-old Black resident of Camas, for conspiracy to deliver controlled substances, according to court documents. Peterson was reportedly in contact with a confidential informant who tipped off authorities about Peterson’s plans to sell the informant 50 Xanax pills. The sale was set to take place at about 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 29 at the Quality Inn at 7001 NE Highway 99, according to a search warrant affidavit.

A deputy with the Clark County Drug Task Force said Peterson would likely come to the meeting spot in a Mercedes-Benz, according to documents. The deputy said Peterson had given the informant a picture of the pills in which a Mercedes emblem could be seen in the background.

Peterson reportedly arrived in the Quality Inn parking lot driving a dark blue Mercedes at 5:30 p.m. and drug task force members blocked his car in an attempt to arrest him. Court documents suggest Peterson got out of the car and ran, prompting a foot chase. The drug task force members said they saw Peterson running with a gun.

Peterson ran into the parking lot of the US Bank at 6829 NE Highway 99 where he was met by law enforcement, according to court documents. Police radio traffic reportedly stated Peterson had fired two rounds at officers in the parking lot and officers returned fire, killing Peterson at the scene.

A surveillance camera at the US Bank shows Peterson pointing what looks to be a gun in the direction of police before being fatally shot, court documents state. A Glock .40 caliber handgun was reportedly found next to Peterson’s body, missing two rounds.

A witness in the area said they heard two shots that sounded the same but different from a volley of shots that followed.

Investigators found 37 pills inside the Mercedes-Benz registered to Peterson after obtaining a search warrant, the documents read.