Docs: Lents suspect exchanged gunfire with Portland officers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The man shot and wounded by Portland police after fleeing a traffic stop pulled his gun on officers and exchanged gunfire with them, court documents obtained by KOIN 6 News show.

Joshua W. Degerness of Portland faces multiple charges, including attempted murder in the second degree, felon in possession of a firearm, and attempt to elude for the incident that began around 8 p.m. December 11.

The incident began at SE 92nd and Schiller in the Lents neighborhood. Degerness took off from the traffic stop and crashed at SE 88th and Holgate, police said.

Court documents show 3 officers were on the scene after chasing Degerness in his car. One of the officers used pepper spray to get him out of the car, but Degerness pointed his gun at officers.

That’s when 2 PPB officers fired, and Degerness fired back, court documents said.

Both PPB sergeants, Norman Staples and Kenneth Jackson, are on administrative leave, standard procedure in these instances.

Degerness, 39, was released from the hospital Wednesday and booked into the Multnomah County Jail. He is scheduled to be in court later this month.