Docs: Man steals FBI agent’s guns, tries to sell to undercover officer

Michael Fancher, 29, allegedly stole guns and other items from an FBI agent’s car in Lane County on February 8, 2021 (Springfield Municipal Jail)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Lane County man stole guns and other tactical gear from an FBI agent’s car, but got busted trying to sell one of the firearms to undercover officers, court documents allege.

Michael Stuart Fancher, 29, allegedly broke into a special agent’s car while it was parked outside of the agent’s home on January 11, taking numerous items including a rifle, pistol, magazines, ammunition, body armor, tactical gear and personal belongings. Surveillance video from “multiple neighbors” showed a male carrying items away from the car, making numerous trips, according to an affidavit filed in federal court. Another person, believed to be a female, was also involved, according to court documents.

Authorities identified Fancher as a suspect and, on February 8, undercover agents communicated with him “about buying the rifle from him in exchange for cash and two pistols,” according to court documents. Fancher allegedly told law enforcement that he had recently bought one pound of methamphetamine too.

An agreement was reached and Fancher arrived at a hotel room in Eugene for the trade, according to court documents. Fancher allegedly said the rifle was a stolen law enforcement rifle during the meet up. He left with $3,000 and two pistols, according to the affidavit.

When he left the hotel room, though, Fancher allegedly saw police and tried to run away but tripped and fell. When police detained him, they allegedly found a loaded pistol in his possession, as well as the cash and pistols that undercover agents had given him.

Police found the stolen ballistic vest and body armor in Fancher’s car, and half a pound of methamphetamine in his girlfriend’s car, according to court documents.

Fancher, who has previous convictions for possession of a stolen vehicle and unauthorized use of a vehicle, now faces charges of felon in possession of a firearm and theft of government property. He made his first court appearance on Tuesday.