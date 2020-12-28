Docs: Shooter had appointment, confrontation in building

A shooting was reported at a building on PeaceHealth Southwest property in Vancouver, December 22 2020. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Search warrants reveal the 58-year-old man suspected of shooting and killing a woman at a medical building in Vancouver before turning the gun on himself had an appointment in the building that day and arrived early before becoming agitated.

58-year-old Douglas Moore of Vancouver showed up for a post-op appointment sometime in the noon hour before being told he was too early, the documents filed in Clark County Circuit Court show. He became agitated and left.

A short time later, he reentered the building and shot and killed 20-year-old Liliya Zagariya, who was working as a concierge in the lobby of the building near the PeaceHealth Southwest campus.

Officials have maintained that the shooting appears to be random and that Moore had no known relationship with Zagariya.

Warrants also showed police seized and searched Moore’s black 1998 Toyota Tacoma.