Docs: Texas drug runners record kidnapping of Portland man

Editor’s note: The video embedded in this article may be upsetting to some viewers.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two drug runners from Texas are accused of kidnapping a worker at a Southeast Portland storage facility — and one of the suspects took a video of the whole ordeal.

The video, taken in December of 2017, shows two men holding the manager of the storage facility hostage. According to court documents, the man who recorded the incident with a cellphone in one hand and a gun in the other is convicted drug trafficker Jody Wafer.

According to court documents obtained by KOIN 6 News, investigators at PDX stopped a passenger traveling from Houston to Portland in August of 2017. Investigators said they seized nearly $185,000 hidden in a shoebox inside the passenger’s checked bag. The passenger allegedly planned to use the money to buy pot.

Investigators said the money belonged to Wafer who was part of a trafficking ring buying and smuggling large amounts of marijuana from Oregon to Texas.

Court documents show that on November 30, 2017, Wafer and two accomplices — Trent Knight and Brittany Kizzee — flew into PDX. Prosecutors allege they went to a storage facility a few days later and held the onsite manager at gunpoint.

The manager later told authorities the suspects asked to see some available units but when he gave them a tour, Wafer grabbed him and pushed him up against a wall. The victim said Wafer and Knight pointed large silver pistols at him.

In the cellphone video allegedly taken by Wafer, Knight binds the victim’s hands and legs with duct tape. As Wafer allegedly issues death threats over some marijuana that went missing from a storage unit, the victim stays calm and offers them his wallet.

A short time later, investigators detained Wafer, Knight and Kizzee as they tried to board flights back to Houston. Authorities searched Knight’s bags and found two loaded guns and extra ammunition, according to court documents. They also found two cellphone videos: one in which Wafer and Knight appear to be rehearsing a kidnapping and the second showing the actual kidnapping.

Wafer was indicted on kidnapping and firearm charges.

He pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and gun charges in October of 2019. Knight and Kizzee, as well as other co-conspirators in Oregon, also pleaded guilty to similar charges.

Wafer was sentenced on Wednesday to 84 months in federal prison for organizing and leading a drug trafficking ring. Knight and Kizzee will be sentenced in the coming weeks.

Court documents show that over the course of the investigation, federal officials seized about 11,000 pot plants, 546 pounds of processed pot, over $2.8 million in cash, dozens of guns and vehicles, a yacht and three houses where marijuana was being grown.