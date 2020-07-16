Documents: Boyfriend killed after heroin use with other woman

Tina Ann Pase, also known as Amber Lisa, charged with murder

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) — A southwestern woman is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death her boyfriend.

Court documents say she told deputies the two got in a fight after she heard he had used heroin with another woman. The Daily News reports prosecutors have charged Tina Ann Pase, also known as Amber Lisa, with murder and possession of methamphetamine.

Pase is accused of killing 53-year-old David Miller at a residence in Winlock. Miller’s cause of death has not been officially confirmed, and an autopsy is expected later this week.

Pase was lodged in the Lewis County Jail Tuesday and remains there in lieu of $1 million bail. It wasn’t immediately known if she has a lawyer.