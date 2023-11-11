PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A dog who was shot in the head “execution style” and found on Spirit Lake Highway with his muzzle duct taped shut is recovering, the Humane Society of Cowlitz County said in a Facebook post.

The dog was found November 2 about 2 miles from the Coldwater Bridge. Crews with Cowlitz Public Utility District helped to bring the dog from the highway to the Humane Society, who immediately began care.

X-rays showed the dog was shot “execution style” in the head, with the bullet hitting his eye and lodging in his jaw. When he was found, the dog had a leather collar attached to a green Seattle Mariners leash.

The Humane Society helped him recover over days.

On November 8, the Humane Society posted “our favorite good boy … will be meeting with his forever family for a meet-and-greet with their dogs” next week.

The investigation into who shot the dog and left it on Spirit Lake Highway continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cowlitz County Animal Control at 360.577.0151.