This person allegedly stole a dog and held it for ransom in Portland, July 25, 2022 (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland resident was arrested after a dog was stolen from inside a car and then held for ransom, police said.

The dog was taken Sunday as its owner was inside a business for about 30 minutes, authorities said. The alleged dognapper broke the car’s window and — instead of following Oregon law to contact police and stay at the scene — left a note with a phone number.

But despite calls by both the dog’s owner and police, the person refused to return the dog and instead demanded a $100 ransom.

On Monday, a plan was made for the dog’s owner to meet the person at the Fred Meyer on West Burnside in Portland. After the money was exchanged and the dog was returned, police arrested the 46-year-old, whose name has not yet been released.

The alleged dognapper was booked on a 1st-degree theft charge and officials said there is also an outstanding parole warrant in Oregon for identity theft.