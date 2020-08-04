Domestic assault suspect arrested after SWAT standoff

Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies were on the scene of a SWAT standoff with a domestic assault suspect on Tuesday morning. (MCSO)

The suspect was arrested around 4 a.m. on Tuesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Woodburn man accused of assaulting his girlfriend was arrested after an hours-long standoff early Tuesday morning.

Around 5:30 p.m on Monday, Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived at the 8100 block of Northeast Highway 219 on a report of a domestic disturbance. Upon their arrival, a 20-year-old woman told officers her boyfriend had assaulted her. She was sent to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

After fleeing earlier in the day, the suspect returned to the home around 11 p.m. Officers went back to the house in an attempt to make contact with the man, but were told he was inside with a gun — threatening to kill himself.

Once all other residents were safely evacuated from the house, officers tried convincing the man to come out but to no avail. SWAT team members and negotiators were then called to the scene.

After hours of attempting to talk to the man, deputies say gas munitions were deployed into the residence around 4:00 am. A few minutes later, the man came out of the house and surrendered.

The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Raul Scotte Martinez, was taken into custody and now faces charges for strangulation, fourth-degree assault, coercion, second-degree theft, and third-degree robbery.