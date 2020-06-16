Domino’s Pizza employee stabbed, gun pulled, man arrested

The suspect was asked to leave the store after smoking inside, police said

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man is facing attempted murder charges after stabbing a Domino’s Pizza employee Sunday night in Milwaukie, police said.

The man — 44-year-old Eli Parks — stabbed the employee multiple times after being asked to leave the store on SE 32nd Avenue for smoking inside, according to the Milwaukie Police Department.

The employee fought back as he tried to defend himself while another employee retrieved a gun and challenged Parks, police said. The suspect dropped the knife and was arrested when officers arrived moments later.

Police said the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. He was still in the ICU on Tuesday.

Parks was treated for minor injuries and booked into the Clackamas County Jail for attempted murder, 1st-degree assault, menacing and unlawful use of a weapon.