Door shattered at Kainos Coffee in Northeast Sandy

It's the second break-in at the shop in 2 years

SANDY, Ore. (KOIN) — A break-in at Kainos Coffee left workers feeling uneasy.

Workers found the front door to the shop shattered. They said nothing of value was stolen but replacing the glass will cost money.

They don’t have any security cameras in the shop. This marked the second break-in in the past two years.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help raise money to replace the glass door.