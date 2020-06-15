Investigation underway after double stabbing in N Portland

This is an ongoing investigation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are investigating a stabbing that sent two people to the hospital late Sunday night.

The Portland Police Bureau said the stabbing occurred near North Oberlin Street and North Macrum Avenue around 10:45 p.m. Officers found two victims at the scene, one with serious injuries.

Both victims were rushed to the hospital after officers applied a tourniquet. Their current status is unknown.

This is an ongoing investigation, anyone with information is urged to call 503.823.3333. KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.