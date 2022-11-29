PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A married couple from Douglas County who had been linked to illegal drug sales have been sentenced to federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office-District of Oregon.

The couple, 49-year-old Brian Joseph Ramos and 41-year-old Christine Marie Ramos of Yoncalla, were sentenced to federal prison after the death of a man they had reportedly sold drugs to for over a year. Following their prison stay, they must also serve five-year terms of supervised release.

According to court documents, Douglas Interagency Narcotics detectives learned that a man had stopped by the Ramose’s home after a stay at a residential drug treatment program in May of 2018. Later that same day, the man died suddenly from fentanyl poisoning. Investigators interviewed the Ramoses, who confirmed the man had visited their home but denied supplying him with drugs.

However, Christine Ramos admitted that she had sold the man pills for over two years before the incident. Detectives obtained a search warrant for the Ramose’s home, and reportedly found several dozen grams of methamphetamine, over 250 pills, and various drug paraphernalia.

Pills that tested positive for fentanyl were reportedly found in the Ramose’s car, and evidence recovered from Brian’s phone was said to reveal that he had actually sold pills to the man that had passed away from the overdose.

In August 2018 the Ramoses were charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, oxycodone, and hydromorphone. In March 2021, both plead guilty to the charges.