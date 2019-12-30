2 injured, 1 arrested in early morning Old Town shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people are injured and one is arrested after a reported shooting in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood early Monday morning.
Portland police received a report of shots fired just before 4 a.m. When they arrived at the scene at Northwest Broadway and Northwest Flanders STreet, they found and arrested 1 suspect.
They also located a victim who was seriously injured with multiple gunshot wounds. They were sent to a nearby hospital via ambulance and has since stabilized. A second shooting victim checked into another area hospital shortly after and is listed as in critical condition.
There are dozens of evidence markers at the taped-off scene along with a gun visibly laying on the ground.
On resident said she was in bed when she heard gunshots. She got up to see a man running down the street and disappearing around a corner, but police were not far behind.
“It’s a really rough street, like I tell people that come and visit ‘don’t park on this street, park on the next street over,'” said resident Cindy Pankopf. “There’s no good lighting, and there’s just a lot of regular activity down here.”
This is a developing story.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.