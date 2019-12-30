2 injured, 1 arrested in early morning Old Town shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people are injured and one is arrested after a reported shooting in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood early Monday morning.

Portland police received a report of shots fired just before 4 a.m. When they arrived at the scene at Northwest Broadway and Northwest Flanders STreet, they found and arrested 1 suspect.

They also located a victim who was seriously injured with multiple gunshot wounds. They were sent to a nearby hospital via ambulance and has since stabilized. A second shooting victim checked into another area hospital shortly after and is listed as in critical condition.

POLICE ACTIVITY: Broadway is closed between Glisan and Everett and Flanders between 6th and 8th. #pdxtraffic #koin6news pic.twitter.com/Mc9wRhsImG — Carly Kennelly (@KOIN6Traffic) December 30, 2019

There are dozens of evidence markers at the taped-off scene along with a gun visibly laying on the ground.

On resident said she was in bed when she heard gunshots. She got up to see a man running down the street and disappearing around a corner, but police were not far behind.

“It’s a really rough street, like I tell people that come and visit ‘don’t park on this street, park on the next street over,'” said resident Cindy Pankopf. “There’s no good lighting, and there’s just a lot of regular activity down here.”

Evidence markers and a gun at the scene of a shooting in Old Town on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. (KOIN)

This is a developing story.