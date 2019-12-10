Dozens cited for underage drinking in Seaside, 1 arrested

Landon Warrilow, of Gresham, was arrested by Seaside Police for providing false information to authorities. December 8, 2019 (Seaside Police Dept.)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One man was arrested on Sunday after police were called out to break up a party at a Seaside hotel for the third night in a row.

Police first broke up a party at the Coast River Inn around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6. There they found several minors drinking alcohol. Over 20 people, ages 15-20, were cited for underage drinking, according to police. Officers also found that 33-year-old Landon Warrilow was responsible for organizing the party. He was cited for providing alcohol to minors.

The next day, staff from the same hotel called police to report another party, but by the time officers arrived, the crowd had broken up.

On Sunday, Dec. 8, police were alerted of the same group of people having another party at a home on 24th Avenue. Since issuing a citation to Warrilow on Friday, officers had learned that he had lied to police and they now had grounds to arrest him. Police got permission to go into the home where the party was and take Warrilow into custody.

The party broke up during Warrilow’s arrest. Police ask that anyone with information about the weekend’s events contact Seaside Cpl. Jeff Oja at (503) 738-6311.