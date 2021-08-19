‘Dozens’ of shots fired in NW Portland, multiple cars struck

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Dozens of shots were fired in Northwest Portland early Thursday, according to police.

The gunshots rang out near Northwest 8th Avenue and Northwest Couch Street around 3:30 a.m. Multiple vehicles were reportedly struck — including one that was driving through the area at the time. None of the car’s occupants were struck by a bullet, but some passengers were injured by flying glass.

No other victims or shooting suspects have been found at this time.

No other details are available. The Portland Police Bureau says its Enhanced Community Safety Team will follow up.