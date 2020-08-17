Drive-by shooting injures 1 in Woodlawn neighborhood

The victim was driving his car when he was shot

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was hospitalized after a being injured by a drive-by shooting in Portland’s Woodlawn neighborhood.

Just after midnight on Monday morning, the man was driving his pickup truck when he suffered a gunshot to the arm. The man told police the person who shot him was in a car passing by. No arrest information has been released.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

If anyone has information about this shooting, they are urged to call 503.823.3333 or email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 20-254303.

