Drive-by shooting suspects arrested in Vancouver after chase with police

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two men were arrested and booked into the Clark County Jail on drive-by shooting charges Friday night for their alleged role in a shooting in the Minnehaha neighborhood.
Witnesses reported several shots being fired at a house in the 3300 block of NE 41st Avenue just after 9 p.m. Clark County Sheriff’s Deputies responded and discovered a red minivan driving away from the scene.
Deputies chased the minivan, which plowed through a fence and a several yards. Numerous vehicles were damaged in the pursuit in addition to extensive property damage.
When the minivan finally came to a stop, the two suspects fled the vehicle and led deputies on a brief chase on foot before ultimately being captured. One deputy involved in the pursuit was treated for minor injuries.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is still ongoing.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.