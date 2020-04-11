Drive-by shooting suspects arrested in Vancouver after chase with police

One officer injured in the pursuit

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two men were arrested and booked into the Clark County Jail on drive-by shooting charges Friday night for their alleged role in a shooting in the Minnehaha neighborhood.

Witnesses reported several shots being fired at a house in the 3300 block of NE 41st Avenue just after 9 p.m. Clark County Sheriff’s Deputies responded and discovered a red minivan driving away from the scene.

Deputies chased the minivan, which plowed through a fence and a several yards. Numerous vehicles were damaged in the pursuit in addition to extensive property damage.

When the minivan finally came to a stop, the two suspects fled the vehicle and led deputies on a brief chase on foot before ultimately being captured. One deputy involved in the pursuit was treated for minor injuries.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is still ongoing.