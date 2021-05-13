Driver accused of hitting, killing Gresham girl arrested

Crime

The girl's 2-year-old sister and mother were also hit

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A booking photo of Cameron King, 20, May 13, 2021. (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man accused of hitting and killing a nine-year-old girl and hurting two other people in Gresham was arrested Thursday.

Cameron King, 20, was charged with criminally negligent homicide and two counts of fourth-degree assault, Gresham police said. He was booked into the Multnomah County Jail.

On March 6, Gresham police were called to NW Eastman Parkway and NW 3rd Street about pedestrians hit by a car. Officers found 9-year-old Baylei Bissonette dead at the scene. Baylei’s 2-year-old sister and mother were also hit and were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said King stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

His bail has been set at $25,000.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories