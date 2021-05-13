Driver accused of hitting, killing Gresham girl arrested

The girl's 2-year-old sister and mother were also hit

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man accused of hitting and killing a nine-year-old girl and hurting two other people in Gresham was arrested Thursday.

Cameron King, 20, was charged with criminally negligent homicide and two counts of fourth-degree assault, Gresham police said. He was booked into the Multnomah County Jail.

On March 6, Gresham police were called to NW Eastman Parkway and NW 3rd Street about pedestrians hit by a car. Officers found 9-year-old Baylei Bissonette dead at the scene. Baylei’s 2-year-old sister and mother were also hit and were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said King stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

His bail has been set at $25,000.