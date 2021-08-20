Driver arrested after hitting 9 vehicles on I-205, faces DUII charge

A driver was arrested after swerving into nine different cars — possibly intentionally — while driving down Interstate 205 on Thursday, August 19, 2021. (OSP)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver was arrested after swerving into nine different cars — possibly intentionally — while driving down Interstate 205 on Thursday.

Shortly before 5 p.m., 71-year-old John Schlarb was allegedly striking cars while driving southbound on I-205 in a pickup truck. Oregon State Police says the first crash happened near milepost 19 in Multnomah County. Schlarb reportedly continued driving south, hitting several other vehicles until he stopped on the southbound on-ramp from 10th Street in West Linn.

Witnesses told OSP the man then got out of his truck and began vomiting. The witnesses also told deputies they believed the man was intentionally hitting the cars.

An OSP trooper arrived at the scene as Schlarb was getting back into his truck, attempting to drive off once again. Despite commands to exit the vehicle, the man refused and resisted while the trooper began pulling him from the car. Additional troopers and Clackamas County deputies then arrived to assist.

OSP says Schlarb was successfully pulled from the vehicle, but he went down to the ground and again was actively resisting the troopers.

Meanwhile, the truck started to roll because it wasn’t put into gear. One deputy held onto it as it rolled, yelling as a trooper reached the emergency brake.

Ultimately, the man was taken into custody. Schlarb now faces charges of DUII, resisting arrest, interfering with a peace officer, hit and run property damage, reckless driving, reckless endangering another person and second-degree criminal mischief.

No one was injured in this incident — but as of 7:15 p.m. Thursday, a total of nine cars have reportedly been hit. OSP says due to the chaos of the event, not all victims or witnesses have been contacted at this time.

A follow-up investigation will ensue, but if you were involved in or witnessed this event, please report it to the Oregon State Police Dispatch at 800-442-0776 or *OSP from your mobile phone and reference case #SP21236788.