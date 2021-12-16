Driver arrested for deadly hit-and-run in SE Portland

Gregory Anderson was arrested for a fatal hit-and-run on September 2, 2021 (Courtesy: MCSO).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 26-year-old man was arrested Wednesday for fleeing after he hit and killed a pedestrian in Southeast Portland back in September, officials said.

Portland Police responded to the accident on Sept. 2 near Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard.

A witness to the crash took a cellphone video of the suspect, later identified as Gregory M. Anderson, leaving the scene on foot and shirtless.

The pedestrian, 35-year-old Joseph J. Reilly, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anderson is charged with Manslaughter in the First Degree and Failure to Perform the Duties of a Driver-Felony for allegedly running away from the scene.

He pleaded not guilty to both charges Thursday morning in court.