Driver arrested for DUII after crash flips SUV, injures 5

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An SUV full of people was sent rolling after a man suspected of drunk driving crashed into its broadside early Saturday morning in Southeast Portland, police said.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, the crash happened around 12:40 a.m. near the corner of SE Bybee Boulevard and 23rd Avenue. PPB told KOIN 6 News the driver of an Infiniti G35 was speeding eastward on Bybee when he struck a Chevrolet Tahoe headed north on 23rd.

The collision sent the Tahoe rolling and it landed upside down. Police said the driver of the Infiniti, 36-year-old John Reardon, was suspected to be intoxicated at the time.

Reardon’s injuries were minor, PPB said, but the five people inside the Tahoe were taken to the hospital and the driver and a passenger were critically injured. Police said they are now expected to survive after hospital staff made life-saving efforts.

Reardon was arrested on the following charges: