PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man who fled after he hit and killed a pedestrian in Southeast Portland has been arrested, police said.

Antonio Giuseppe Panciarelli, 47, was arrested on Monday for killing Cedar Markey-Towler.

On Friday, Portland police found Towler at SE 114th and Foster Road. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died, officials said.

Panciarelli is charged with Negligent Homicide and Failure to Perform the Duties of a Driver-Felony.