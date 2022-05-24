Corey Shenkle accused of killing Larry Hicks in Vancouver on April 22

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 33-year-old Vancouver resident was arrested for 1st-degree murder in the death of a motorcyclist on April 22.

Around 5:30 a.m. that morning, motorcyclist Larry Hicks was hit and killed by an SUV at a Sea Mar clinic parking lot at 7803 NE Fourth Plain Boulevard. Hicks was 57.

Witnesses told officers they heard Hicks arguing with at least one other person before they heard a large crash and saw a dark SUV drive away.

Tuesday, Corey D. Shenkle was arrested by Vancouver police near SE Mill Plain and NE Chkalov Drive, officials said. He was booked at the Clark County Jail for murder, hit-and-run death and possession of a stolen vehicle.

The investigation continues. No further information is available at this time.