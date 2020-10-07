Driver arrested in deadly Clackamas County hit-run

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An arrest has been made in the deadly hit-and-run that occurred in Clackamas County on September 19.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said someone hit 59-year-old Robert Eugene Keys around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, September 19 near SE King Road and 66th Avenue in the Milwaukie area. Keys died at the scene.

On September 24, authorities located the suspected vehicle — a 2003 Cadillac Escalade — at the Rodeway Inn on 9723 Northeast Sandy Boulevard. Detectives then made contact with the owner of the car, Kevin Charles Derrick, in the hotel parking lot and promptly arrested him.

The 30-year-old now faces charges including failing to perform the duties of a driver (hit and run) and criminal negligent homicide.