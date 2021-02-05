Driver arrested in death of passenger on I-5 near La Center

A woman was killed in a hit-and-run driver on I-5 near La Center on Jan. 31, 2021. (Will Finn, WSP)

Detectives said Lacee Cabrera didn't stop or call 911 when Kendra Fain fell onto the freeway

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KOIN) — Authorities have arrested a woman accused in a hit-and-run that left another woman dead along southbound I-5 in Clark County.

Detectives said the victim — 33-year-old Kendra Fain — was in the passenger seat of a Toyota 4-Runner driven by Lacee Cabrera on the morning of Jan. 31.

The two women were arguing when Fain got out of the SUV as it was traveling at freeway speeds just north of exit 16 near La Center, Washington State Patrol said. She fell onto the freeway and died at the scene. Other drivers saw her lying facedown on the right shoulder and called authorities.

Cabrera didn’t stop or call 911 and the incident became a hit-and-run, according to WSP.

The incident is still under investigation and officials are asking any witnesses to contact Detective Sergeant Justin Maier at 360.449.7941 or Justin.maier@wsp.wa.gov.