Driver arrested in SW Barbur fatal hit-run

Steven Edward Killeen faces manslaughter, other charges

Steven Edward Killeen, June 7, 2020 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 30-year-old man is now charged with manslaughter after a hit-and-run in the area of Southwest Barbur Boulevard and Capitol Hill Road late Thursday night.

Steven Edward Killeen also is charged with reckless driving and failing to perform the duties of a driver.

Allegedly Killeen hit and killed the pedestrian around 11 p.m. on June 4. Investigators believe a newer grey Dodge Caravan was involved with possible damage on the passenger side.

No other details are available at this time.

