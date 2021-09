PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Surveillance footage of a man being assaulted on an I-5 exit ramp was released by the Washington State Patrol Tuesday as they continue to look for the suspects.

The incident happened September 10th in Hazel Dell, officials said. Two cars stopped on the exit to 78th Street and there was some kind of confrontation when 3 men assaulted the 50-year-old.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Washington State Patrol.