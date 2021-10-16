Driver busted with half pound of cocaine, gun, nearly $1k

by: Sam Campbell

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested after officers found him passed out behind the steering wheel with a half-pound of cocaine in his possession, the Portland Police Bureau said via Twitter.

Police said they responded to a report of a man asleep in a car Friday night. When they arrived, officers boxed him in and arrested him.

The exact circumstances leading to the arrest are unclear.

The driver, a convicted felon, had a half-pound of cocaine, a gun and nearly $1,000 in his possession, according to PPB.

Police did not release any further information on the suspect.

